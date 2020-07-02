STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Beauty Salon Sues Insurers for Business Interruption Losses Following COVID-19 Shutdown

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey beauty salon has sued its insurers in federal court, demanding coverage for losses it sustained after government orders issued in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Dezine Six LLC d/b/a Cosmo Bleu says the civil authority orders triggered coverage under its commercial “all-risk” policy, issued by defendants Fitchburg Mutual Insurance Co. and The Norfolk & Dedham Group.

“The policy provided that the insurance coverage applied to the ...

Associated Law Firms

Anapol Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login