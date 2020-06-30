STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Boston Cafeteria Owner Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Losses, Expenses

BOSTON — A Boston cafeteria owner has sued Travelers Property Casualty Company of America in an attempt to recoup losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to close its facilities.

In a June 29 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, A&R Food Service Corp. contends its insured locations suffered direct physical loss or damage, triggering coverage under the policy’s provisions for loss of business income, extra expense, extended business income, business income from dependent properties, and civil authority.

A&R operates four cafeterias, a café, and a ...

