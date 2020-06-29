STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Cruise Line Says COVID-19 Lawsuit Must be Litigated in Italy

MIAMI — Costa Crociere S.P.A. and Costa Cruise Lines Inc. have moved to dismiss a proposed class action accusing them of concealing an outbreak of COVID-19 on their cruise ship from passengers and failing to prevent the virus from spreading, arguing that the case should be litigated in Italy.

In a June 25 motion to dismiss filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the cruise line contends the plaintiff agreed to a binding forum selection clause requiring that he litigate the dispute in Genoa, Italy.

