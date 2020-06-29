STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Dental Office Sues State Farm for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

SAN FRANCISCO — A Santa Cruz, Calif., dental office has sued State Farm General Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after government COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Karen Trinh DDS Inc. says the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority.

In response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the United States, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses, ...

