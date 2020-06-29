STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Conference Planner Gartner Inc. Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Losses
June 29, 2020
NEW YORK — Event and conference planner Gartner Inc. has sued its insurers in an attempt to recoup losses it incurred when worldwide government shutdown orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of several planned events.
In a June 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Gartner says HCC Specialty Underwriters Inc. and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. have breached its policies by refusing to insure events at budgeted revenue levels, asserting that coverage for those shows did not incept until after Gartner became aware of the risks of ...
Associated Law Firms
Anderson & Kreiger LLP
Shipman & Goodwin LLP
Associated Documents
Complaint