STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Conference Planner Gartner Inc. Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Losses

NEW YORK — Event and conference planner Gartner Inc. has sued its insurers in an attempt to recoup losses it incurred when worldwide government shutdown orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of several planned events.

In a June 25 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Gartner says HCC Specialty Underwriters Inc. and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. have breached its policies by refusing to insure events at budgeted revenue levels, asserting that coverage for those shows did not incept until after Gartner became aware of the risks of ...

Associated Law Firms

Anderson & Kreiger LLP

Shipman & Goodwin LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



