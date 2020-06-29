STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
N.J. Daycare Files Proposed Class Action Against Selective Insurance
June 29, 2020
TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey daycare has sued its insurers for coverage of business losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close.
In a June 25 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Quakerbridge Early Learning LLC d/b/a Kidde Academy of Hamilton says Selective Insurance Company of New England and Selective Insurance Group Inc. are contractually obligated to pay its losses.
Kiddie Academy submitted a claim for a business loss to Selective, but the insurer denied the claim, contending that the ...
