STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Daycare Files Proposed Class Action Against Selective Insurance

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey daycare has sued its insurers for coverage of business losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 25 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, Quakerbridge Early Learning LLC d/b/a Kidde Academy of Hamilton says Selective Insurance Company of New England and Selective Insurance Group Inc. are contractually obligated to pay its losses.

Kiddie Academy submitted a claim for a business loss to Selective, but the insurer denied the claim, contending that the ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login