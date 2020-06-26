STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Restaurant Owners Say Hartford Insurers Obligated to Pay COVID-19 Losses

TRENTON, N.J. — The owners of four New Jersey restaurants have sued their insurers, demanding coverage for losses the eateries sustained due to civil closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on June 25, Gabriella’s LLC d/b/a Gabriella’s Italian Steakhouse, Patricia’s of Holmdel LLC, OEK NJ LLC d/b/a Over Easy Kitchen, and Over Easy LLC d/b/a Over Easy Kitchen say the orders triggered coverage under the policies’ business income, civil authority, and extra expense provisions.

Defendants are The Hartford Insurance Group, Twin City ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



