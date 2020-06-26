STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Okla. Hampton Inn Owner Sues Insurer for Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of a Midwest City, Okla., Hampton Inn has sued Mt. Hawley Insurance Co. for coverage of business losses arising from civil authority orders that required the hotel to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on June 24, Krisha LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn - OKC says it has suffered a direct physical loss of its property that caused a suspension of its operations, triggering coverage under its policy.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic disaster, plaintiff sustained direct physical loss of ...

