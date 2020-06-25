STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Calif. Judge Orders McDonald’s Franchise to Step Up COVID-19 Safety Protocols
June 25, 2020
OAKLAND, Calif. — A California judge has ruled that a McDonald’s franchise must step up COVID-19 safety procedures before it may reopen, granting certain employees’ request for a temporary restraining order.
On June 22, Judge Patrick R. McKinney of the Alameda County (Calif.) Superior Court ordered defendants Ves McDonald’s, MMSD Management Inc., and individual franchise owners Michael and Valerie Smith to deep clean the restaurant and equipment, provide employees with adequate masks and gloves, and stop discouraging employees from taking sick leave.
Defendants will have an opportunity to argue against the order being converted into a preliminary injunction during a ...
