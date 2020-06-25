STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chefs’ Warehouse Sues Insurers for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

NEW YORK — The food distributor for several hotels and restaurants across the country, including the Ritz-Carlton, has sued its insurers in New York federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced its customers to cease or limit operations.

In a June 23 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Employers Insurance Company of Wausau, plaintiff contends that its policy provides coverage if its direct or indirect customers suffer physical loss or damage to covered ...

