Philadelphia Eatery Owners Say COVID-19 Business Losses Covered Under ‘All-Risk’ Policies

PHILADELPHIA — The owners of three Philadelphia restaurants and a wine and spirits shop have filed a proposed class action against Twin City Fire Insurance Co., accusing the insurer of wrongly denying their claims for business interruption losses caused by government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a June 23 complaint filed in the US. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Zagafen Bala, LLC, VK Tavern, LLC, Vintage Kosher LLC and Real Fresh Inc., d/b/a Pagano’s Restaurant & Bar contend that the orders triggered coverage under their “all-risk” policies.

Zagafen owns a kosher dairy ...

