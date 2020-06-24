STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Dallas Orthodontics Practice Sues Chase Bank for Freezing CARES Act Funds

DALLAS — A Dallas orthodontics practice has accused Chase Bank of unlawfully freezing its CARES Act funds in light of a court judgment entered against the practice in New York.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Professional Orthodontics Associates contends that it was not afforded due process in the New York action and that no Texas court has ordered Chase to freeze its funds.

According to the complaint, Professional Orthodontics Associates (POA) entered into a contract with Chase Bank to deposit funds and write checks. As a result of the COVID-19 ...

