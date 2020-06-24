STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Office Furniture Co. Says COVID-19 Orders Caused Covered Damage

NEW YORK — A company specializing in office project and furniture installation and maintenance has sued National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford for coverage of business losses and expenses arising from COVID-19 government orders that forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Elite Union Installations Inc. says the orders caused its property to sustain “direct physical loss and damage,” which is insured under its policy’s Civil Authority provision.

Elite maintains that the scientific community, and those personally affected by the virus, recognize COVID-19 as ...

