Missouri Appellate Court Affirms Multi-Billion Talc Verdict in Part, Reverses Finding of Jurisdiction as to Some Non-Resident Plaintiffs

ST. LOUIS –– A Missouri appellate court has affirmed a multi-billion talcum powder verdict in part, entering a judgment totaling $2.1 billion in actual and punitive damages against Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

In an 83-page opinion released earlier today, the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, did, however, reverse the trial court’s judgment entered against Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. on two non-resident plaintiffs’ claims and against Johnson & Johnson on all 17 non-resident plaintiffs’ claims.

The appeal contests a December 2018 order from a Missouri trial court denying the defendants’ motion for judgment ...

