Eastern Seeks Dismissal of Former Executive’s FFCRA Lawsuit, Says Act Does Not Apply Retroactively

PHILADELPHIA — Eastern Airlines has moved to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a former employee who accuses the airline of unlawfully firing her after she requested leave under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, arguing that the termination occurred before the Act’s effective date.

In a June 19 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Eastern contends that the FFCRA applies prospectively and cannot be violated based upon alleged acts that precede its effective date.

“Stated simply, Eastern cannot be liable for allegedly violating the FFCRA before it took effect,” the airline maintains. “Eastern ...

