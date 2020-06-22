STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Law Firm, Clothing Retailer, Sue Hartford, Twin City for COVID-19 Business Losses

HARTFORD, Conn. — A clothing company co-owned by entrepreneur Mark Cuban and a Houston law firm have sued their insurers in Connecticut federal court, alleging the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders caused their businesses to sustain “direct physical loss or damage” that is covered under their policies.

In a June 16 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Three Commas LLC and Kennedy Hodges & Associates Ltd. LLP seek indemnity for their business losses from The Hartford Financial Services Group and its subsidiary, Twin City Fire Insurance Co.

Associated Law Firms

Carlson Lynch

Izard Kindall & Raabe LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



