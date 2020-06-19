STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Children’s Retail Chain Sues Zurich American for COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — A children’s clothing and furniture retail chain has filed a proposed class action against Zurich American Insurance Co., demanding coverage for business income losses and expenses it suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders forced its stores to close.

In a June 16 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, America’s Kids LLC says the pandemic and government orders caused its insured properties to sustain direct physical damage, triggering coverage under the policy.

America’s Kids is a family-owned business that operates 18 retail establishments selling children’s clothes, shoes, accessories, ...

Associated Law Firms

Edelson PC



Associated Documents

Complaint



