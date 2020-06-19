STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Steak House Files Class Action Against Admiral Insurance, Demanding COVID-19 Coverage

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manhattan steak house has filed a proposed class action against Admiral Indemnity Co., demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 16 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Michael Cetta Inc. d/b/a Sparks Steak House says the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s provisions for business income, civil authority, and extra expense coverage.

Admiral, however, denied Spark’s business interruption claim on April 17, claiming there was “no physical damage” to ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



