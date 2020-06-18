STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Princess Cruise Says Plaintiffs Cannot Recover for Emotional Distress in COVID-19 Exposure Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES –– Princess Cruise Lines Ltd. seeks dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of exposing its passengers to COVID-19 by allowing an “infected” ship to continue sailing, arguing that the plaintiffs cannot recover for emotional distress because they failed to adequately allege they were in danger of contracting the virus.

In a motion to dismiss filed June 15 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Princess contends the plaintiffs’ claims for emotional distress fail as a matter of law, because the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a plaintiff cannot recover for emotional distress stemming ...

Associated Law Firms

Maltzman & Partners



Associated Documents

Motion



