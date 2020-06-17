STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Pa. Federal Judge Dismisses Foreign Defendant from Lawsuit Involving Iron Replacement Drug

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a Swiss defendant for lack of personal jurisdiction in an action involving an iron replacement drug, ruling that the company has not “personally directed its activities” at the commonwealth.

In a June 11 order, Judge Wendy Beetlestone of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Philadelphia noted that the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has rejected stream of commerce as a basis for exercising personal jurisdiction over a foreign defendant.

Injectafer is an iron replacement injection drug used to treat iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in adult patients who have ...

