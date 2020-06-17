STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nashville Restaurant Acme Feed & Seed Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A popular Nashville bar and restaurant has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co., contending that coverage is available for business interruption losses arising from government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a June 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Acme Nashville LLC d/b/a Acme Feed & Seed says it suffered “direct physical loss” as required by the policies as a result of the orders.

Acme contends it has been forced to halt ordinary operations, resulting in substantial lost revenues and forcing it to furlough or lay ...

Associated Law Firms

Frazer PLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login