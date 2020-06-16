STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Wash. Federal Court Remands Circuit Board Chemical Exposure Cases Against Boeing

SEATTLE –– A Washington federal court has remanded three chemical exposure personal injury actions filed against The Boeing Company, concluding in separate opinions that there is not complete diversity in the cases and that they belong in state court.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington issued the three separate opinions on June 12.

In her lawsuit, Dana Ford asserted the claims as the guardian for minor child N.F., arguing that his work at Boeing’s aircraft manufacturing facility caused his daughter to become exposed via inhalation and/or dermal contact to chemical products and substances. As a result ...

Associated Documents

Ford Opinion

Riley Opinion

Wahl Opinion



Registered User Login