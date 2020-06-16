STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Calif. Appellate Court Oversees Oral Arguments in Appeal of $289 Million Roundup Verdict

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California appellate court recently oversaw oral arguments in the appeal of a $289 million Roundups verdict, hearing arguments telephonically as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the online docket for the California Court of Appeal for the 1st Appellate District, the case was argued and submitted on June 2. Michael J. Miller appeared for the plaintiffs, while David M. Axelrad appeared for the defendant, the docket noted.

In May, the appellate court sent a letter to the parties asking them to be ready to address the following issue: “Assume that this court agrees with ...

