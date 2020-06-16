STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Restaurant Owner Says COVID-19 Orders Caused ‘Direct Physical Loss’

PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Pennsylvania restaurant and catering hall that was forced to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic has sued National Fire Insurance Co. and its parent company Berkshire Hathaway for coverage of business interruption losses.

In a June 12 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, 1 S.A.N.T. d/b/a Town & Country and d/b/a Gatherings Banquet & Event Center says government closure orders have caused it and other insureds to sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to covered property.”

Plaintiff, which operates a restaurant and tavern business ...

Associated Law Firms

Carson Lynch LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



