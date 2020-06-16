STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Pa. Restaurant Owner Says COVID-19 Orders Caused ‘Direct Physical Loss’
June 16, 2020
PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Pennsylvania restaurant and catering hall that was forced to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic has sued National Fire Insurance Co. and its parent company Berkshire Hathaway for coverage of business interruption losses.
In a June 12 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, 1 S.A.N.T. d/b/a Town & Country and d/b/a Gatherings Banquet & Event Center says government closure orders have caused it and other insureds to sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to covered property.”
Plaintiff, which operates a restaurant and tavern business ...
Associated Law Firms
Carson Lynch LLP
Associated Documents
Complaint