STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Moe’s Original BBQ Restaurant Owners Sue Insurer for COVID-19 Business Losses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The owners of four Moe’s Original BBQ restaurants have filed a proposed class action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., contending that losses they incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under their policy.

According to the June 11 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, plaintiffs contend their policy contains no exclusion barring coverage for losses resulting from any virus, bacterium or other microorganism.

Plaintiffs are Moe’s Original BBQ Hoover, LLC; Lakeview Oyster House, Inc., d/b/a Moe’s Original BBQ Lakeview; Moe’s Original BBQ Birmingham, LLC; and Moe’s Original BBQ Trussville LLC.

Associated Law Firms

Methvin Terrell Yancey Stephens & Miller PC



Associated Documents

Complaint



