STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pennsylvania Tavern Sues Grange Insurance for COVID-19 Business Losses

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania tavern that was forced to temporarily close its dine-in operations during the COVID-19 pandemic has sued Grange Insurance Co. on behalf of itself and other policyholders for coverage of business interruption losses.

In a June 8 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Sweetwater Grill LLC says government closure orders have caused it and other insureds to sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to covered property.”

Grange has denied the restaurant’s claims for coverage on the basis that it did not suffer “direct physical loss of or ...

