STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nashville Restaurant Owner Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Losses

NASHVILLE — The owner of two Nashville eateries has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. for breach of contract, contending that the insurer wrongly denied its claims for business interruption losses caused by COVID-19 government shutdown orders.

In a June 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, LGW LLC says its restaurants — Bajo Sexto Taco and The 404 Kitchen — suffered “direct physical loss” as required by the policies as a result of the orders.

LGW contends it has been forced to halt ordinary operations, resulting in substantial lost revenues and forcing ...

Associated Law Firms

Frazer PLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



