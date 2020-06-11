STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Owners of Play It Again Sports Stores Demand Coverage for COVID-19 Business Losses

CHICAGO — The owners of seven Play It Again Sports stores have sued Nova Casualty Co. to recoup business interruption losses they sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to temporarily close.

In a June 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, plaintiffs contend that Nova misinterpreted the policies’ terms and denied the claims for coverage without conducting an investigation as required under state law.

Each of the seven plaintiffs is a franchisee operating a Play It Again Sports store that sells sports equipment and apparel. ...

