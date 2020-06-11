STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Hair Salon Sues Erie Insurance for COVID-19 Shutdown Losses

PITTSBURGH — An Ohio beauty salon has sued Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Co., seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when state officials forced it to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a June 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Volume the Salon LLC contends that it has sustained direct physical loss and damage to property as a result of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, triggering coverage under the Erie policies.

“State and local governmental authorities, and public health officials around the country, acknowledge that SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 ...

Associated Law Firms

Rutter & Russin

Spangenberg Shibley & Liber



Associated Documents

Complaint



