Wash. Oral Surgery Center Sues Valley Forge Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

SEATTLE — A Washington oral and maxillofacial surgical dental business has filed a proposed class action against Valley Forge Insurance Company of America, seeking coverage for business income losses it sustained after state and local COVID-19 civil authority orders barred it from performing anything but emergency procedures.

In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on June 9, Jae Y. Hong, DDS, PS says the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s provisions for Income, Extra Expense, Extended Business Income, and Civil Authority.

