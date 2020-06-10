STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Fla. Federal Judge Recuses Self from Bard IVC Filter Action

MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has recused himself from a C.R. Bard inferior vena cava filter action on the basis that his court reporter’s sister is a plaintiff in a similar action pending in the same court.

In a June 3 order, Judge Federico Monero of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida agreed with Bard that recusal is appropriate under for 28 U.S.C. § 455(a) because “even the appearance of bias can impact the integrity of the judicial process.”

Plaintiff Sheila Childers alleges she was injured after being implanted with a defective IVC filter manufactured ...

