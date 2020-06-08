STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Hawaiian Gift Shop Chain Files COVID-19 Coverage Action Against Fireman’s Fund

SAN FRANCISCO — A Hawaiian gift shop chain has filed a proposed class action against Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co., seeking to recoup business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a June 5 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Water Sports Kaui Inc. d/b/a Sand People contends that Fireman’s Fund and its parent corporation, Allianz Global Risks US Insurance Co. denied its claim “as part of a premeditated strategy to deny all claims related to the ‘shelter in place’ orders associated with COVID-19.”

“Defendants’ decision to deny ...

Associated Law Firms

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

Starn O'Toole Marcus & Fisher

The Law Office of Alexandra L. Foote PC



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login