Goodwill Industries Sues Insurer in Colorado for COVID-19 Business Losses

OKLAHOMA CITY — Goodwill Industries has sued Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co., asserting that government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the non-profit to suffer “direct physical loss” that is insured under its policy.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on June 1, Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma d/b/a Goodwill Career Pathways Institute seeks a declaratory judgment that its policy covers the losses.

“Goodwill helps people overcome challenges to employment by training and placing individuals in jobs, provides supportive services to veterans, provides janitorial and unarmed security ...

