STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ill. Italian Restaurant Files COVID-19 Coverage Class Action Against Society Insurance

CHICAGO — The owner of an Illinois Italian restaurant and bar has filed a proposed class action against Society Insurance, seeking coverage for losses it sustained after the state suspended all on-premises dining and beverage operations in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a June 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Cardelli Enterprise LLC says Society breached its policy by denying its claims. Cardelli says its restaurant, Enzo & Lucia, has suffered substantial lost income, incurred extra expenses to minimize the suspension of its business, and has ...

