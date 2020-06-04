STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Ill. Italian Restaurant Files COVID-19 Coverage Class Action Against Society Insurance
June 4, 2020
CHICAGO — The owner of an Illinois Italian restaurant and bar has filed a proposed class action against Society Insurance, seeking coverage for losses it sustained after the state suspended all on-premises dining and beverage operations in an attempt to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In a June 6 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Cardelli Enterprise LLC says Society breached its policy by denying its claims. Cardelli says its restaurant, Enzo & Lucia, has suffered substantial lost income, incurred extra expenses to minimize the suspension of its business, and has ...
Associated Law Firms
DeBlasio & Gower LLC
Lubin Austermuehle
Associated Documents
Complaint