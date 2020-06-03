STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Upscale N.J. Eatery Sues AmGUARD for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage

TRENTON — The owner of a N.J. upscale restaurant and bar has sued AmGUARD Insurance Co., alleging that government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to sustain physical loss and damage to its insured property.

The complaint, removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on June 2, says the orders and resulting damage triggered coverage under the policy’s provisions for business income, extra expense and civil authority.

Mark Daniel Hospitality LLC operates the INC American Bar & Kitchen in Brunswick, N.J. — “an upscale sit-down restaurant and whiskey bar offering ...

