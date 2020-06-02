STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Supercuts Salon Owner Sues The Hartford for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

PHOENIX — The owner of several Arizona Supercuts hair salons has sued its insurer for business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to shut its doors for customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related closure orders.

In a June 1 complaint filed against Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co., The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Twin City Fire Insurance Co. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Forfex LLC d/b/a Supercuts says the orders “constitute a prohibition of access” to its insured properties, triggering coverage.

Supercuts further maintains that the policy’s exclusion for loss due ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



