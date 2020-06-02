STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Supercuts Salon Owner Sues The Hartford for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
June 2, 2020
PHOENIX — The owner of several Arizona Supercuts hair salons has sued its insurer for business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to shut its doors for customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related closure orders.
In a June 1 complaint filed against Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co., The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. and Twin City Fire Insurance Co. in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Forfex LLC d/b/a Supercuts says the orders “constitute a prohibition of access” to its insured properties, triggering coverage.
Supercuts further maintains that the policy’s exclusion for loss due ...
Associated Law Firms
Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles
Golomb & Honik
Levin Sedran & Berman
Robert Pierce & Associates
Associated Documents
Complaint