Conn. Restaurant Files COVID-19 Proposed Class Action Against AmGUARD Insurance

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut seafood restaurant has filed a proposed class action against AmGUARD Insurance Co., demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained due to civil closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 1 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, LJ New Haven LLC, d/b/a Lenny & Joe’s Fish Tale says the orders triggered coverage under its policy’s provisions for business income, civil authority, and extra expense coverage.

Plaintiff contends that defendant — and most insurers — are denying the obligation to pay for business income losses and other ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Izard Kindall & Raabe LLP

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss



Associated Documents

Complaint



