MicroPort Dismissed from Calif. Federal Profemur Hip System Action

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has dismissed MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. from a Wright Profemur hip action, ruling that MicroPort did not assume Wright Medical’s liability in acquiring the company’s hip and knee division.

In a May 29 order, Judge Anthony J. Battaglia of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California also allowed the claim for negligent misrepresentation to proceed against Wright Medical, finding it is adequately pled.

Victor Sivilli was implanted with a Profemur Total Hip System on July 10, 2007, in his right hip. The device includes a modular neck component made of cobalt ...

