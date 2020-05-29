STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

LA Cantina Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Losses

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles Mexican restaurant has sued The Travelers Indemnity Co., demanding coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cease dine-in operations.

In a complaint originally filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on May 27, Pez Seafood DTLA Inc. d/b/a Pez Cantina contends that the “stay-at-home” orders caused it to sustain direct physical damage which is covered under its policy.

Pez seeks a declaratory judgment that the necessary suspension of ...

