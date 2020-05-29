STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

Reinsurer Sues Symetra Life in Mich. Federal Court for $3.7 Million in Damages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A reinsurer has sued an insurer in Michigan federal court for $3,707,961 in damages, accusing it of improperly agreeing to settle underlying claims filed by a health care provider against two insured employee benefit plans.

In a May 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, Alliance Health & Life Insurance Co. (AHL) also seeks a ruling that it has no obligation to Symetra Life Insurance Co. under the reinsurance agreement.

AHL entered into a Self-Funded Excess Medical Specific and Aggregate Reinsurance Agreement with Symetra on Jan. 1, 2015. ...

Associated Law Firms

Miller Canfield Paddock and Stone



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login