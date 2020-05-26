STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Mich. Restaurant Files Class Action Against Insurer, Demands Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

DETROIT — A Michigan restaurant has hit Conifer Holdings LLC with a proposed class action demanding coverage for business losses the eatery sustained due to government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Captain Skrip’s Office LLC says it was forced to close its bar and grill, which is “almost entirely reliant on in-person dining,” causing it to suffer extensive loss of business profits.

“As explicitly indicated in the Policy, Plaintiff expected coverage for business income losses arising from interruption of ...

