STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Mich. Restaurant Files Class Action Against Insurer, Demands Coverage for COVID-19 Losses
May 26, 2020
DETROIT — A Michigan restaurant has hit Conifer Holdings LLC with a proposed class action demanding coverage for business losses the eatery sustained due to government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a May 22 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Captain Skrip’s Office LLC says it was forced to close its bar and grill, which is “almost entirely reliant on in-person dining,” causing it to suffer extensive loss of business profits.
“As explicitly indicated in the Policy, Plaintiff expected coverage for business income losses arising from interruption of ...
Associated Law Firms
Ahdoot & Wolfson
Barbat Mansour Suciu & Tomina
Associated Documents
Complaint