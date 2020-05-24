STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

Parties in Roundup MDL Send Letter to Judge, Indicate Agreement to Establish Wave III

SAN FRANCISCO –– The parties involved in the national Roundup personal injury multidistrict litigation have filed a letter with the MDL Court, stating that the Plaintiffs’ Steering Committee and Monsanto have agreed to establish a Wave III.

In the joint letter sent to Hon. Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on May 20, the parties explained that the plaintiffs have chosen Hawaii as their state, while Monsanto has chosen Texas.

The letter listed the 10 cases that were transferred from Hawaiian Federal Courts, and the 31 cases that were transferred from Texas ...

