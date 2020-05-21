STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nashville Eatery Sues Cincinnati Insurance, Demanding Coverage for COVID-19 Business Losses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Nashville restaurant that was forced to temporarily close after lawmakers issued COVID-19 stay-at-home orders has sued its insurers in federal court, contending that it has suffered “property damage” as defined by the policy.

In a May 18 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Twelve Twelve Nashville, LLC d/b/a Pemrose seeks a ruling that The Cincinnati Insurance Co., The Cincinnati Casualty Co. and The Cincinnati Indemnity Co. are obligated to pay its business interruption claim.

“In a blatant breach of their insurance obligations that they voluntarily undertook in exchange ...

