STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Lawsuit Targeting J&J’s Tylenol Rapid Release Gelcaps to Proceed in N.J. Federal Court

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to dismiss a multi-plaintiff action accusing Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. of misrepresenting that its Tylenol Extra Strength Rapid Release Gelcaps relieve pain “even faster than before,” when in fact they work slower than acetaminophen.

In a May 19 order, Judge Brian Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ruled that the six plaintiffs have adequately alleged that J&J violated consumer protection laws by “confusing or misleading the public” via the drug’s labeling.

“Plaintiffs allege J&J sells the Rapid Release Gelcaps as an alternative to ...

