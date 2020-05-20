STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Men’s Clothing Stores Sue Insurers in La. Federal Court, Demanding COVID-19 Coverage

NEW ORLEANS — A group of custom men’s clothing stores have sued Twin City Fire Insurance Co. and its parent corporation The Hartford in federal court, seeking a determination that business income losses they sustained as a result of COVID-19 closure orders are covered under their policy.

The May 18 complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana by Q Clothier New Orleans, LLC, Q Shirtmakers West Village, LLC, Q Custom Clothier Houston, LLC, Q Custom Clothier OKC, LLC, Q Custom Clothier ATL, LLC, Q Clothier Tulsa, LLC, Q Clothier Ft. Worth, LLC, Q ...

