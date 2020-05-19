STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Plaintiffs Seek Creation of MDL Docket for Modular Profemur Femoral Hip Implant Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create a federal docket for cases involving hip devices consisting of a Profemur total hip implant modular femoral neck coupled with a modular titanium Profemur femoral stem.

In a May 18 motion, plaintiffs say they are aware of 42 actions against Wright Medical Technology Inc., Wright Medical Group Inc., and MicroPort Orthopedics Inc. involving the modular Profemur femoral hip implant systems.

“All of these cases seek damages based upon the same legal theories and operative facts involving the Profemur femoral components,” the motion says. “More than 25,000 ...

Associated Law Firms

McLaughlin Law Firm P.C.

Pope McGlamry P.C.



Associated Documents

Motion



