Miami Cuban Restaurant Sues Insurer for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

MIAMI — A Miami Cuban restaurant has sued Aspen Specialty Insurance Co., seeking a ruling that COVID-19 civil authority orders have caused physical loss or damage to property, triggering coverage under the business income loss and extra expense coverage provisions of its commercial property policies.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Miami, Cafe La Trova LLC contends that its policy does not provide any exclusion due to losses to business or property, caused by a virus or global pandemic.

“As a direct and proximate result of recent events including but not limited ...

