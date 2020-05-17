STORY FROM: Asbestos

Hopeman Brothers Asks La. Federal Court Reconsider Order Remanding Asbestos Claims

NEW ORLEANS –– A defendant named in an asbestos action has moved a Louisiana federal court to reconsider its order remanding the case, arguing that it was not properly served with the removal notice and, therefore, did not have a chance to oppose the remand efforts.

In a May 14 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Hopeman Brothers said that it “may have an additional argument of diversity jurisdiction now that Avondale Shipyard has settled.”

Plaintiff Patricia Jackson says she developed malignant mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos products she encountered ...

Associated Documents

Order

Motion



