STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
N.Y. Apparel Co. Sues Starr Indemnity, Seeking Coverage for COVID-19 Losses
May 17, 2020
NEW YORK – A Brooklyn-based apparel retailer has filed a class action against its insurers, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained after it was forced to close its three stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a May 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Ital Uomo of New York Inc. contends that its policy issued by Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. and Starr International Company Inc. insures the losses and does not exclude losses caused by “virus or bacteria.”
Plaintiff maintains that civil authority “stay-at-home” orders issued in response ...
