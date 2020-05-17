STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Apparel Co. Sues Starr Indemnity, Seeking Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

NEW YORK – A Brooklyn-based apparel retailer has filed a class action against its insurers, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained after it was forced to close its three stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a May 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Ital Uomo of New York Inc. contends that its policy issued by Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. and Starr International Company Inc. insures the losses and does not exclude losses caused by “virus or bacteria.”

Plaintiff maintains that civil authority “stay-at-home” orders issued in response ...

Associated Law Firms

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

Seeger Weiss

Zwerling Schachter & Zwerling



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login