STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Discovery Rulings Issued in Mont. Federal Wright Profemur Hip Action

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana federal judge has ordered Wright Medical Technology Inc. to produce in a Profemur hip implant case a list of previous lawsuits involving a fracture of the same component that allegedly failed in the instant action.

However, in a May 7 order, Judge Dana Christensen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana denied the plaintiff’s motion to compel extensive information concerning those cases, ruling that it would be burdensome and will not likely aid in resolution of the case on its merits.

Plaintiff Craig Matosich underwent right hip replacement surgery in October 2008, ...

Associated Law Firms

Howard & Howard

Kaleva Law Office



Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login